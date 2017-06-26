Paletta agent in Torino talks

By Football Italia staff

Gabriel Paletta’s agent has revealed that the Milan defender could join Torino after holding talks with the Granata.

Paletta’s contract with Milan expires next summer, and Martin Guastadisegno admitted the Italo-Argentine’s career appeared to be over, although he made it clear they bore no ill-feelings towards the Rossoneri.

“Torino? Yes, it’s all true,” the representative told Tuttosport.

“I talked about Paletta again to Petrachi. Torino’s sporting director was very polite and now we’re all thinking [about the move].

“Between the end of June and beginning of July, I’ll arrive in Italy, and at that point we’ll start to take Gabriel’s [future] seriously.

“What have I advised him? Of course, we’ve already said ‘no’ to Genoa. They wanted my client, but there are no conditions [for a transfer].

“I thank Preziosi and his associates, but Gabriel’s future will not be in Rossoblu.

“Is his Milan career over? I’d say ‘yes’, I think so, but I’m looking for a good deal for everyone: I have no intention of triggering a war with them.

“I talked to Mirabelli some time ago and he told me that they didn’t intend to renew his contract, which expires in 2018. Of course, I immediately asked Mirabelli to release the player.

“I’m sorry it’s come to this, but they should release Paletta so he can play as a leading light for another team and because he’s already 31 and many teams want him.

“Keeping an unhappy player, who’ll be out of contact next year, wouldn’t be good for anyone.

“It’s better we find a common solution and that they bid farewell us with respect and in a professional manner.”