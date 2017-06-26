Nice want Lichtsteiner?

By Football Italia staff

Nice’s search for a new right-back has reportedly taken them to Juventus’ Stephan Lichtsteiner.

According to Tuttosport, Nice are interested in Lichtsteiner’s “profile” and his contract status, given his current deal expires next summer.

The French side, who tied Mario Balotelli to an extension on Sunday, are preparing for a Champions League campaign and need a right-back after losing Ricardo Pereira to Porto.

However, the newspaper adds the Swiss is still in the Bianconeri’s plans and that his future does not depend on Dani Alves’ likely departure.