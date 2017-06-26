NEWS
Monday June 26 2017
Kolarov eyes Lazio return
By Football Italia staff

Manchester City defender Aleksandar Kolarov admits he would like to return to Lazio one day as “Rome stayed In my heart.”

Kolarov spent three years at Lazio between 2007 and 2010, making over 100 appearances for the Aquile, before joining Roberto Mancini at City for £16m.

“One day I’d like to come back,” the 31-year-old told Il Messaggero.

“Rome stayed in my heart. I’ve won everything in Manchester, but Italy is something else.”

Despite his advancing years, the Serb made 39 appearances under Pep Guardiola last season.

