Post new comment

Despite Spain running away with their European Under-21 Championship group, Daryl Hammond believes Italy have an equal chance in Tuesday’s semi-final.

At every level, Spain and Italy are winners – and Under-21 level is no different. Two of the tournament’s most successful sides are set to clash in the semi-finals of the European Under-21 Championship, having won nine titles between them. And on the evidence so far in this tournament, it could easily be 10.

Tournament life hasn’t proved as simple for the Italians as it did for their upcoming opponents. Spain have bounded into the latter stages with ease, dazzling with free-flowing, attacking football. Italy, despite also topping their group, have at times needed to grind out results and suffered a heavy loss to Czech Republic.

This fixture is a repeat of the 2013 Final. Spain emerged victorious. As recently as March, they met. Again, La Rojita reigned supreme.

Their recent record against the Azzurrini will likely prove a source of confidence. But friendlies are often exactly that – friendly, and Italy have shown they can perform when it counts. Their triumph over Germany in their final group game is a prime example.

Another difference from that spring encounter will be the presence of Gianluigi Donnarumma. The highly-rated teenager has been bathed in the spotlight (and a bit of cash too). After his recent contract refusal, little has changed in the run-up to this encounter.

Having seemingly earned back the trust of those chastising him by taking to social media to announce he will engage in contract talks with Milan, he later tweeted his Instagram was hacked, implying the message wasn’t from him.

For Rossonero, forgiveness quickly turned back to resentment.

His mind may be elsewhere, but on form, the hype surrounding the 18-year-old is understandable and he will likely prove frustrating for the Spanish attack.

One surely eager to pile on further misery will be La Rojita hitman Sandro Ramirez. Wrapped up in his own transfer saga, the striker has demonstrated exactly why he is coveted by Premier League clubs after building on a solid season with Malaga.

Though if anyone is deserving of the limelight in the tournament thus far, it’s Marco Asensio. In truth, the last week or so of tournament action has given us little that we didn’t already know about the talented youngster or many of his cohorts.

After bagging a stunning hat-trick in Spain’s Group B opener against FYR Macedonia, he now leads the race for the Golden Boot.

Given the deluge of familiar faces such as Asensio, Saul Niguez, Hector Bellerin and Denis Suarez that populate the Spain setup, it can be easily to forget the threat Luigi Di Biagio’s men pose.

The likes of Lorenzo Pellegrini and Federico Bernardeschi have been capped at senior level and shown to be key to the U21 side’s fortunes thus far.

The qualities of Domenico Berardi and the aforementioned Donnarumma are also apparent, while other young players such as Manuel Locatelli and Daniele Rugani have experience with big clubs, which will serve them well.

Biased or not, the form book seems to suggest a win for the Spaniards, who to this point have been near flawless. But Italy are far from underdogs. It’s not a tag that fits them too well, and a hint of complacency from Albert Celades’ men could cost them dearly.

