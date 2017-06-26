Inter: One now, one later?

By Football Italia staff

Inter are reportedly planning to sign Milan Skriniar this week and Borja Valero after their Financial Fair Play deadline of June 30.

According to Calciomercato.com, the inclusion of Gianluca Caprari in their deal for the Sampdoria defender will allow Inter to make capital gains of around €10m as they value the winger at €15m.

Consequently, the Nerazzurri have made the decision of pushing back their swoop for the Fiorentina midfielder, who will cost €6-7m, to next week.

However, Inter’s plans for the pair may change if Manchester United decide to meet the Beneamata’s €50m asking price for Ivan Perisic before Friday.

If Perisic does not leave then Inter will concentrate on negotiating the sales of Stevan Jovetic and Ever Banega to Sevilla.

The Milan club will accept €22m for the duo, €3m less than their original demands, but the Andalusians have only offered €18m.