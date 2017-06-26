Agent: Giaccherini leaving Napoli

By Football Italia staff

Emanuele Giaccherini’s agent says “it’s obvious we have to leave Napoli” but insists the winger was right to choose “more money” over Torino.

Giaccherini joined Napoli in acrimonious circumstances last summer, having abandoned a proposed move to Torino, and played just 386 minutes of football for the Partenopei.

Speaking to Radio CRC on Monday, Furio Valcareggi admitted his remarks would “anger” Napoli sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli but accused Maurizio Sarri of mismanaging his client.

“Torino? We didn’t conduct ourselves well, I tried to apologise to Cairo and Petrachi after his failed move to Turin...” confessed the representative.

“Still, a player who has to choose between Torino and Napoli will go to Napoli.

“Giuntoli will be angry with me, but it’s obvious that we have to leave.

“We’ll see, but I have a great product [in Giaccherini]. His only problem is that he’s earning too much, so we’ll see if a big club comes in, although there’s nothing at the moment.

“Perhaps the right time will be mid-August, we’re not in a hurry and we want to do things right.

“Sarri? Once, when Callejon was missing, he played Giak and he scored a goal.

“He sees him as a right winger, not a ‘mezz’ala’ [outside midfielder], but I just don’t see it.

“I don’t know what he does there. I hit the TV when I see him up there.

“Torino? I repeat, I behaved badly, Sinisa spoke to Giaccherini and then Napoli offered him more money and the Champions League.

“Players must seize opportunities when they arise. Players don’t know how to do many other things.

“After they’re 35, they have to live with what they earned, so they mustn’t pass up a euro during their careers.”