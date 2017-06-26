Zenit close in on €70m Roma pair?

By Football Italia staff

Zenit St Petersburg are reportedly closing in on a double deal in the region of €70m for Roma pair Kostas Manolas and Leandro Paredes.

According to Sky Sport Italia, Zenit executives landed in Rome on Monday with the intention of concluding negotiations for the defender and midfielder.

The broadcaster adds a fee of €65-70m has been agreed between both clubs, and the Russians will meet their Roma counterparts and the players’ agents to iron out the final details.

Manolas and Paredes joined the Giallorossi in 2014 and made a combined 185 appearances for the side in that time.

Zenit, meanwhile, recently appointed former Lazio and Inter boss Roberto Mancini as their new Coach.