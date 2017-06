Napoli bid €12.5m for Moreno

By Football Italia staff

Napoli have had a €12.5m bid for defender Alberto Moreno rejected by Liverpool, according to BBC Sport.

The British broadcaster notes Liverpool will only accept €17m for Moreno, who has also attracted interest from Milan and Inter.

It would also confirm recent reports of the Partenopei’s interest in the former Spain Under-21 international.

The 24-year-old joined the Reds from Sevilla in 2014 but was displaced at left-back by midfielder James Milner last season.