Roma look at Poland striker?

By Football Italia staff

Roma are reportedly shown an interest in Anderlecht and Poland striker Lukasz Teodorczyk, described as “better than Arkadiusz Milik”.

Forzaroma.info attributed the above quote to the Belgian Press, while stating Teodorczyk is a long-term target for Roma sporting director Monchi.

The Spaniard was still at Sevilla when he began following the attacker last December.

Teodorczyk scored 30 goals for Anderlecht last season, helping the side win the Belgian title and reach the Europa League quarter-finals, where they were knocked out by Manchester United after extra time.

The 26-year-old is also said to have courted the attention of Liverpool and Everton, as well as Sevilla and the Giallorossi.

However, he only completed a permanent transfer in March, having initially joined on loan from Dynamo Kiev.