Calhanoglu says ‘yes’ to Milan?

By Football Italia staff

Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu has reportedly given the green light to Milan, who are hoping to sign him for €25m.

According to German newspaper WAZ, Milan are in talks with Leverkusen for Calhanoglu, and a deal could be struck “in the next few days”.

The Turkey international is primarily a No 10 but can play deeper in central midfield.

However, the 23-year-old has not played since February, when he was given a four-month ban for contractual irregularities.

He would be the first Turk to arrive at Milan since the days of Coach Fatih Terim in the early 2000s.