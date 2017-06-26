NEWS
Monday June 26 2017
Calhanoglu says ‘yes’ to Milan?
By Football Italia staff

Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu has reportedly given the green light to Milan, who are hoping to sign him for €25m.

According to German newspaper WAZ, Milan are in talks with Leverkusen for Calhanoglu, and a deal could be struck “in the next few days”.

The Turkey international is primarily a No 10 but can play deeper in central midfield.

However, the 23-year-old has not played since February, when he was given a four-month ban for contractual irregularities.

He would be the first Turk to arrive at Milan since the days of Coach Fatih Terim in the early 2000s.

