Chelsea in Alex Sandro talks

By Football Italia staff

Chelsea are reportedly in talks to sign Juventus left-back Alex Sandro for a fee in excess of €56m.

According to Sky Sports, Chelsea are hopeful of a double deal that also sees Monaco midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko head to Stamford Bridge.

The pair would also satisfy Antonio Conte’s demands for reinforcements after recent reports suggested that the former Italy CT was growing impatient.

Alex Sandro joined Juve for €26m from Porto in 2015 and made 74 appearances for the Bianconeri in that time, winning two domestic Doubles.