Napoli agree €10m Ounas deal?

By Football Italia staff

Bordeaux right winger Adam Ounas is reportedly “one step away” from joining Napoli for €10m.

According to France Football, Ounas is expected in Naples this week to undergo a medical, before putting pen to paper on a five-year contract.

The publication adds the 20-year-old accepted the Partenopei’s offer over those from Roma and Zenit St Petersburg.

Ounas, who represents Algeria at international level alongside Napoli left-back Faouzi Ghoulam, had been linked with Manchester United in the past.