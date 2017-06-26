Inter back in for Arda?

By Football Italia staff

Inter have reportedly revived their interest in Barcelona midfielder Arda Turan.

According to Miliyet, Inter are one of the clubs following Arda, as well as Arsenal.

However, the Turkish newspaper warns Besiktas are similarly keen and are ready to offer €30m for the 30-year-old.

Arda is expected to leave Barca this summer after two disappointing years at Camp Nou.

He joined from Atletico Madrid in 2015 for an initial €34m but did not debut for the Blaugrana until the following January due to the club’s ban on registering new players.

However, injuries and poor form saw the former Galatasaray man make just 33 starts in that time.