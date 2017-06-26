Sevilla move for €28m Muriel?

By Football Italia staff

Luis Muriel is reportedly travelling to Spain after Sevilla met Sampdoria’s €28m asking price for the striker.

According to renowned journalist Alfredo Pedulla on Sportitalia, negotiations are “coming alive” between Muriel as a result of Sevilla offering €22m plus €6m in bonuses for the Colombian.

His agent Alessandro Lucci is also in the country, although talks are expected to continue for a few more days.

Such a deal may affect Sevilla’s interest in Ever Banega and Stevan Jovetic, which could in turn dent Inter’s ability to meet their Financial Fair Play targets.