Fiorentina up for sale

By Football Italia staff

The Della Valle family have officially announced that they will listen to “concrete offers” to sell Fiorentina.

Shoe and leather entrepreneur Diego Della Valle took over the Viola when they went bankrupt in 2002, and were reborn as Firenze Viola.

Eventually they were able to buy back the Viola name, badge and shirt design and the Tuscan club have been in Serie A since 2004.

However, there has been unrest among fans in recent years over a perceived reluctance to invest in the club, and the ownership has confirmed that they are willing to sell to the right buyer.

“ACF Fiorentina’s ownership announces that it is absolutely available, given the dissatisfaction on the part of the supporters, to step aside and make the club available to those who want to buy it, so they can manage it in the way they feel is right,” a statement on the Viola’s website reads.

“This is the time when those who love the Viola shirt and believe the club can be managed differently and with greater success must step forward.

“The ownership makes itself available to received concrete offers, obviously only from those who sincerely want the best for the Viola, and with the seriousness and solidity necessary to lead a challenging club like Fiorentina.

“If, as we hope and look forward to, there will be a project made up of ‘real Florentines’, they’ll find maximum openness and availability on the part of the owners, as yet another testimony of respect for Fiorentina and the people of Florence.

“In the meantime, the club will be carefully and competently managed by its managers, who have all the esteem of the ownership and will, as always, work with the utmost commitment.”