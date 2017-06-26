Napoli call Lazio for Keita?

By Football Italia staff

Napoli have reportedly enquired about Lazio forward Keita Baldé Diao, but he still only wants Juventus.

The Senegal international is out of contract next summer, and it appears he won’t renew with the Biancocelesti.

It’s therefore all-but-certain the 22-year-old will be sold this summer, and Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli is reporting that the Partenopei have made enquiries.

However, as with previous enquiries, the situation is complicated because it appears Keita is determined to join Juve.

Lazio sporting director Igli Tare has hinted that the Bianconeri have an agreement with the player’s agent, but was angry that they allegedly didn’t approach the Aquile for permission.