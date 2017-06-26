Mario Rui close to Napoli move

By Football Italia staff

Napoli have reportedly agreed terms with Mario Rui, and could sign him from Roma in the coming days.

The left-back worked under Partenopei Coach Maurizio Sarri at Empoli, and made the move to the Eternal City last summer.

However, a knee injury meant he couldn’t make his debut until January, and the Portuguese made a total of just nine appearances in all competitions.

Today his agent Mario Giuffredi met with the Giallorossi hierarchy, and SportItalia is reporting that Mario Rui has told them he wants Napoli.

It’s thought the defender has agreed in principle on a contract until 2022, with higher wages than he currently earns in Rome.

The Lupi are keen to sell, so an agreement could be found between the parties in the coming days.