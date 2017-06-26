Fiorentina: Why are the Della Valles selling?

By Football Italia staff

It was officially announced today that the Della Valle family are willing to sell Fiorentina, why are the Viola up for sale?

Diego Della Valle bought the club following bankruptcy in 2002, refounding the outfit in Serie C2 as Firenze Viola.

One year later, the phoenix club was allowed to buy back the Fiorentina name, and they returned to Serie A at the end of that season.

While the Della Valle family could be seen as the saviours of the club, there has been unrest from supporters and today it was confirmed that they will listen to offers for the club.

In February of this year, supporters gathered outside the training ground to protest the ownership, contending that not enough money has been invested in the team.

Vincenzo Montella was sacked in 2015 after leading the Viola to fourth in Serie A for three seasons in a row, seemingly facing similar concerns.

There have been similar frosty departures for Cesare Prandelli, Neto, Mohamed Salah and Gonzalo Rodriguez.

The latter, a fan favourite at Artemio Franchi left at the end of his contract, claiming that the Viola weren’t interested in keeping him.

With many Florentines claiming that the Della Valles are only interested in the club as a business venture, they today offered to step aside for “real Florentines”.

It remains to be seen if an acceptable buyer will be found, though the wording of the statement indicates the owning family are tired of the criticism of their prudent but perhaps unambitious reign.