NEWS
Monday June 26 2017
OM offer Bacca contract
By Football Italia staff

Reports in France suggest Marseille have offered a three-year contract to Milan striker Carlos Bacca.

The Rossoneri have already signed André Silva this summer, and are believed to be close to a deal for Fiorentina’s Nikola Kalinic.

With the recruitment of those two strikers, it has been suggested that Bacca could slip down the pecking order, which would be an unacceptable situation in a World Cup season.

The Colombian’s agent has called Ligue 1 “one of the best European Leagues”, and La Provence believes he has been offered a three-year contract by OM.

However, it’s thought Sevilla are in pole position to re-sign the striker, who has stated that he doesn’t want to leave San Siro.

