Alex Sandro rejects Juventus renewal?

By Football Italia staff

It’s reported Alex Sandro rejected the idea of a Juventus renewal, as he wants to join Chelsea.

The Brazilian has been heavily linked with a move to Stamford Bridge, with rumours earlier today that the Blues are in talks over a €56m deal.

This evening Sky is reporting that the Bianconeri attempted to offer the full-back a new contract, but he told them that his desire is to leave the club.

Chelsea will therefore accelerate their efforts to sign Alex Sandro, and while Juve won’t sell cheap, general manager Giuseppe Marotta has been clear that they won’t hold any player against their will.