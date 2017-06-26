Sirigu: ‘Can’t wait for Torino’

By Football Italia staff

Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu is practically a Torino player and says “I can’t wait to get started”.

The Italian international met with Granata President Urbano Cairo in Milan today, as he’s set to join on a free transfer.

It’s expected he will sign a three-year contract, worth €1.2m per season in addition to performance related bonuses.

“I’m very happy,” Sirigu told reporters outside Cairo’s offices.

“I can’t wait to get started.”

The 30-year-old joined PSG in 2011, and has won Ligue 1 four times, as well as two Coupe de France and three Coupe de la Ligue.

Sirigu has won 17 caps for Italy, and spent this season on loan with Sevilla and then Osasuna.