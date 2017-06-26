Donnarumma: ‘Won’t discuss my future’

By Football Italia staff

Gianluigi Donnarumma refuses to discuss his Milan future - “I’m happy and thinking about tomorrow’s game”.

The goalkeeper initially rejected a new contract with the Rossoneri, but it has been suggested in recent days that he could reconsider.

After a series of bizarre social media developments last night, Italy Under-21 CT Luigi Di Biagio opted to let him off Press conference duty, but the 18-year-old spoke from Krakow today.

“I wanted to come here,” Donnarumma said.

“I wanted to show that I’m happy and thinking about tomorrow’s game. I’m sorry this uproar has been created around me.

“Now I’m just thinking about the Spain game, my future will be spoken about after the national team.

“I haven’t had time to think about mistakes [against the Czech Republic], but it’s not a matter of my mentality, I’m here to think about the national team and winning this European Championship.

“Social media can be both fun and not, but I use it to pass a bit of time.

"The fans throwing dollars at me? I didn't realise they were dollars, I only noticed later. It all didn't affect me much though, because I'm focused on the Euros."