Agent: ‘Mario Rui wants Napoli’

By Football Italia staff

Mario Rui’s agent confirms the Roma defender “will go to Napoli” as long as his current club find a replacement.

The full-back’s agent met with the Giallorossi earlier today, and it was reported afterward that a move to the Partenopei was discussed.

“Roma have to find a replacement and that won’t be easy,” Mario Giuffredi cautioned on Radio Crc.

“I think that’s one of the biggest obstacles because they’re operating on other fronts. With the sales of [Kostas] Manolas, [Leandro] Paredes and [Mohamed] Salah, they’re looking for other roles so Mario Rui is frozen.

“The sale could be completed by June 30, otherwise we’ll see. The player’s will counts a lot, and it’s right to find a compromise between the parties, and if that happens Mario Rui will go to Napoli.”