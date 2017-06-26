Inter consider Perisic renewal

By Football Italia staff

Inter are reportedly considering a new contract for Ivan Perisic, but he still wants Manchester United.

The English side have been heavily linked with a move for the winger, but so far they’ve been unwilling to match the Nerazzurri’s asking price.

While the Beneamata have Financial Fair Play to think about, Corriere dello Sport believes they can raise €30m from other sales, they could offer a renewal to Perisic.

The Croatian international is currently on €4m per season with his contract expiring in 2020, but Inter could give him an extra year as well as a wage rise to just under €5m.

While his agent is willing to discuss things though, the newspaper believes Perisic himself is still more inclined to leave.