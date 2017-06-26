Ounas confirms Napoli move

By Football Italia staff

Bordeaux winger Adam Ounas has confirmed “my new colours are those of Napoli”.

It was reported earlier today that that Partenopei had agreed a €10m deal, and the player himself has now taken to Instagram to confirm the rumours.

“It’s now official that my new colours are those of SSC Napoli,” Ounas wrote.

“I leave for a new challenge with joy and determination, but I’m leaving a big club which gave me everything and I want to thank those people who put their faith in me from the start.

“ A huge thank you to all the club personnel, the staff, my teammates as well as the FCGB [FC Girondins de Bordeaux] supporters.

“Good luck to the club going forward and a million thanks.”

image via instagram