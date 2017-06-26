Banega to Sevilla done?

By Football Italia staff

Reports in Spain and Italy suggest Ever Banega’s return to Sevilla from Inter is a done deal.

The midfielder joined the Nerazzurri on a free transfer last summer, but he failed to settle, despite scoring six goals and providing six assists.

The Argentine’s agent confirmed last week that his client wanted to go “home” to Sevilla, and tonight both Marca and SportMediaset are reporting a done deal.

It’s believed the Andalusian club have had a €9m offer accepted, with the transfer to be officially confirmed in the coming days.

However, Marca reports that negotiations between the clubs for Stevan Jovetic have collapsed, as Sevilla won’t pay the asking price.