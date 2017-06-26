Agent: ‘Banega not done but…’

By Football Italia staff

Ever Banega’s agent says a deal to take the Inter midfielder back to Sevilla is “not done yet” but “we’re very close”.

Reports in both Italy and Spain suggest that a €9m deal has been agreed between the two clubs, with the Argentine ready to return to La Liga after just one season in Serie A.

“Banega will go to Sevilla, there’s nothing with Paris Saint-Germain,” Marcelo Simian confirmed to Estadio Deportivo.

“The deal is not done yet, but we’re very close. Everything seems to be going in the right direction.”