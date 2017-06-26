Roma consider Jovetic

By Football Italia staff

Roma are reportedly weighing-up a move for Inter forward Stevan Jovetic, as he’s unlikely to return to Sevilla.

The Montenegrin joined the Andalusian side on loan in January, but they can’t afford to pay the €14m to sign him outright.

Given that the Nerazzurri are unwilling to compromise on that price, it appears that Jovetic will return to Appiano Gentile, but there’s no chance of him staying permanently.

Tonight Sky Italia is reporting that Roma have made enquiries about the former Manchester City man, as they look to bolster their attack.

It was Giallorossi sporting director Monchi who took Jovetic to Sanchez Pizjuan in January, and he is seriously considering signing the 27-year-old for a second time.