Sky: Milan expect Donnarumma renewal

By Football Italia staff

Milan have stopped negotiations for goalkeepers, as they’re confident Gianluigi Donnarumma will renew, according to reports.

The 18-year-old goalkeeper initially rejected a new deal with the Rossoneri, with his current contract due to expire next summer.

However, in recent days there have been reports that he is reconsidering that stance, though he won’t sack his agent Mino Raiola.

Now Sky Italia is reporting that the Diavolo have received intimations from Donnarumma that he does intend to renew.

So confident are Milan, they have abandoned all talks for other ‘keepers, with the renewal to be officially worked out after the Under-21 European Championships.