Monday June 26 2017
Karsdorp ready for Roma medical
By Football Italia staff

Reports suggest Rick Karsdorp will take his Roma medical either tomorrow or Wednesday, ahead of his move from Feyenoord.

The Giallorossi saw their first bid for the Dutch international rejected, but CEO Mauro Baldissoni assured a deal will be done “soon”.

Tonight Gianluca Di Marzio revealed on his Calciomercato show on Sky that there are only small details left to be resolved between the two clubs, and Karsdorp will take his medical tomorrow.

Feyenoord were asking for €19m for the right-back, and the Lupi have sold Mohamed Salah to Liverpool, with Kostas Manolas and Leandro Paredes expected to join Zenit St Petersburg in the coming days.

Premium Sport expects that Karsdorp will arrive in Italy tomorrow to take his medicals.

