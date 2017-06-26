NEWS
Monday June 26 2017
‘Milan confident for Donnarumma’
By Football Italia staff

Milan sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli confirms “we’re calm and confident” for Gianluigi Donnarumma’s renewal.

The 18-year-old initially rejected the offer of a new contract, but it was reported tonight that the Rossoneri had given up trying to sign other goalkeepers, as they were confident he would sign a renewal.

“It’s not an affair of state or a negotiation,” Mirabelli explained to Sky.

“We’d like a fairytale with a happy ending, we’re calm and confident. We’re doing our part, we’re waiting.

“After the [Under-21] European Championships we’ll sit down and see what’s to be done.”

