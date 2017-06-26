NEWS
Monday June 26 2017
Montella: ‘Waiting for Donnarumma’
By Football Italia staff

Milan Coach Vincenzo Montella says Gianluigi Donnarumma “deserves to be waited for”.

The goalkeeper appears to be ready to sign a new contract with the Rossoneri, having initially rejected a new deal at San Siro.

The Diavolo boss had dinner with the 18-year-old’s parents, and discussed the situation after a meeting with sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli.

“I have a good relationship with the family,” Montella told Sky.

“They’re simple people, close to the values of life. They invited me for a coffee and I very gladly accepted.

“Donnarumma’s future? I don’t think it depends on Milan and it doesn’t depend on me. The lad is reflecting on things with his entourage and it’s right for him to reflect.

“He deserves to be waited for, and we hope he’ll decide on Milan. We’re waiting, goalkeeper is an important role and we hope he’ll pick Milan.”

Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies