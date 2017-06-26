Montella: ‘Waiting for Donnarumma’

By Football Italia staff

Milan Coach Vincenzo Montella says Gianluigi Donnarumma “deserves to be waited for”.

The goalkeeper appears to be ready to sign a new contract with the Rossoneri, having initially rejected a new deal at San Siro.

The Diavolo boss had dinner with the 18-year-old’s parents, and discussed the situation after a meeting with sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli.

“I have a good relationship with the family,” Montella told Sky.

“They’re simple people, close to the values of life. They invited me for a coffee and I very gladly accepted.

“Donnarumma’s future? I don’t think it depends on Milan and it doesn’t depend on me. The lad is reflecting on things with his entourage and it’s right for him to reflect.

“He deserves to be waited for, and we hope he’ll decide on Milan. We’re waiting, goalkeeper is an important role and we hope he’ll pick Milan.”