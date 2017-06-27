Post new comment

BLOG ITALIA
Tuesday June 27 2017
Significance of selling Alex Sandro

No matter what the fee, Adam Digby feels Juventus would send all the wrong signals by letting Alex Sandro join Chelsea without a fight.

“The will of the player” is a refrain Beppe Marotta has begun to use repeatedly when Juventus lose one of their stars. It began with Arturo Vidal wanting to leave the Bianconeri in 2015, the Chilean expressing his desire to contend for the Champions League trophy with Bayern Munich, with Kingsley Coman soon following suit.

The club’s director general also uttered those words as Paul Pogba and Mino Raiola wrung every last drop of publicity from his return to Manchester United, but somehow that hurt much less. Indeed, the crassness of the Frenchman’s departure – which sadly for Milan supporters is currently being echoed by Gianluigi Donnarumma and his bizarre social media output – showed Juve fans that it was solely about getting paid and most were glad to see the back of him, his dab and his greedy agent.

However, over the past few weeks Marotta has revealed he rebuffed a major offer from Chelsea for Alex Sandro, insisting the 26-year-old was not for sale, only to simultaneously use his catchphrase to say the Bianconeri would be powerless to prevent him moving to Stamford Bridge if he wanted to go.

Enough.

While nobody in their right mind would advocate keeping a player who vocally expressed a desire to leave, there is a vast difference between knowing that and willingly telling the Press that the club would not block a departure. Seeing the man tasked with building a squad to compete with Europe’s elite clubs admit he cannot stop anyone from moving elsewhere not only looks incredibly weak, but it removes much of the leverage he would have in subsequent negotiations.

It must be said that Marotta is a highly intelligent man, one who has learned and evolved over his seven-year tenure in Turin. From mistakes like Marco Motta, Jorge Martinez and even Hernanes, he showed last summer that every doubt over his ability was misplaced as he brought in the likes of Gonzalo Higuain and Miralem Pjanic, not to mention extracting a world record sum from Manchester United in the Pogba deal.

It is easy to pontificate about what went wrong in Cardiff, about the reasons for the collapse of the team as Real Madrid ran out 4-1 winners. Easier still is to bemoan the fact that a huge gulf separates the Spanish giants – along with Barcelona and Bayern Munich – from the chasing pack, that the Bianconeri belong in a tier below, alongside the likes of Borussia Dortmund and Atletico Madrid.

Yet the dominance of Serie A under Marotta’s stewardship means the club has gone from mid-table mediocrity to a record-breaking sixth consecutive Scudetto. It was he who appointed Antonio Conte and then replaced him with Max Allegri, but while the team has risen to the cusp of European glory, he must now prove he can take it to the next level.

Doing so does not automatically mean nobody will leave, but you would not hear Florentino Perez or Karl-Heinz Rummenigge confess they cannot retain their players. The Alex Sandro situation offers a perfect opportunity for Marotta to send a message to the very clubs Juventus are seeking to catch. You might be able to buy our stars, but it will be expensive, it will be difficult and it will be on our terms. “The will of the player” be damned.

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.

Have your say...
Abdulaziz
Selling Alex is totally wrong,unwise idea and madness
on the 27th June, 2017 at 9:06am
Hypocrisy - Politics & Football.
Part 2 - Then they call this process 'showing that the club is bigger than any individual player'. Meanwhile the management bemoan the lack of competition in Italy. While Seria A gets weaker every season.
on the 27th June, 2017 at 9:03am
Hypocrisy - Politics & Football.
While I sympathies with naive fans speaking of Juventus and the CL. Let me repeat the facts - Juventus management do no really care about the CL. History proves this, they see the club as an Italian club for Italy. As long as they come out on top in Italy (we will not go into the means they achieve this here) then the management are happy. If they can sell a player for 100m each year then all the better as long as they win Seria A, by a few points (nudge, wink etc).
on the 27th June, 2017 at 9:00am
Nucleo
I'm with you 100%! “The will of the player” be damned.
I don't really understand how someone in his position can willingly express this lack of power! Let's see what circus we are about to experience this summer? Panem Et Circensese!
on the 27th June, 2017 at 8:51am
billy
equally the fee being offered is a once in lifetime affair 70 million for sandro is simply ridiculous after all he is a fullback.
on the 27th June, 2017 at 8:36am
Ricsag
I think the writer might be wrong, these are mind games to get players to trust us more, sure the odd 1 or 2 will use us, but the majority will know that if they want to be a big player then Juve is a place to go and until the point that we win CL players can be expected to leave, but after the CL I think it may be another story! We are not like dort and atm we are right behind bar,RM,Bayern with our foot in the door! And they know it... !!!!
on the 27th June, 2017 at 8:10am
John Smith
It's a catastrophe if Juve each year let go of one of their best players. If they want to win CL they need to keep him and buy players like Tolisso, Veratti, Douglas Costa etc. Not Rincon, Lemina, Sturaro. Even Petrick Schick is not ready for Juve yet. He might be in a year or two.
on the 27th June, 2017 at 7:59am
Juventino
THANK YOU.

I HAVE BEEN BANGING THIS DRUM ALL WEEK ON VARIOUS SOCIAL MEDIA GROUPS.

We CANNOT SELL SANDRO AT ANY COST. PERIOD.

If we want to reach the next level and finally lift the UCL how are we to do so selling the best LB in the world?

It just makes my blood boil because guess what? Next year it's Dybala.

The management have done so many things right recently but this is just thick. I don't care if the player wants to leave - you have 3 years left. You aint going nowhere.
on the 27th June, 2017 at 7:55am

Post new comment

Your email address is kept private and will not be shown publicly.
If you have your own website, enter its address here.
Maximum 500 characters.
CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.
Image CAPTCHA
Enter the characters shown in the image.
Your responses will be moderated, and sometimes edited, by Football Italia before appearing on the site. Please keep your comments clean and try to keep them relevant to the blog above. We reserve the right to reject views that we deem unsuitable for publication.

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies