Manchester United want Nainggolan

By Football Italia staff

It’s reported Manchester United are willing to offer up to €45m for Roma midfielder Radja Nainggolan.

The Belgian is keen to remain with the Giallorossi, but so far there has been no agreement on a new contract.

There is no need for the Lupi to sell and meet Financial Fair Play targets, as Mohamed Salah has already been sold to Liverpool, and Kostas Manolas and Leandro Paredes are set to follow him through the exit door.

However, Nainggolan is now 29 and Roma are aware that his value is only likely to decrease in the future, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

The newspaper believes that United manager Jose Mourinho contacted people close to the midfielder last month to express his esteem for him.

Mourinho has convinced the Red Devils to offer €40-€45m for Nainggolan, as well as a contract worth €7.5m per season.

The Giallorossi are still in talks to renew his contract, but Nainggolan wants €4m plus bonuses, while the offer is stopped at €4m with bonuses included.

It still remains more likely that Nainggolan will stay with Roma, but his sale could allow new sporting director Monchi to concentrate on building a team for the future.