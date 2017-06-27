NEWS
Tuesday June 27 2017
Kalinic keen on Milan move
By Football Italia staff

Fiorentina striker Nikola Kalinic reportedly wants a move to Milan, so there’s optimism a deal will be done.

The Rossoneri have been pushing to sign the Croatian international, but so far there has been no breakthrough in talks.

Now, however, Sky is reporting that Kalinic has made it clear that he wants to be allowed to move to San Siro and his agent is waiting for the two clubs to come to a deal.

The Viola are asking for €30m while Milan are offering slightly less than that, but there’s optimism that an agreement can be found.

