Chelsea close to Alex Sandro?

By Football Italia staff

Chelsea are very close to a deal for Alex Sandro, tempting Juventus with an offer of €68m.

The Brazilian full-back is believed to the English champions’ top target this summer, with Antonio Conte keen to reinforce the flanks.

Following reports yesterday that he had rejected the possibility of a renewal, La Stampa is now reporting that a deal is very close.

According to the newspaper, which is owned by the Agnelli family, the Blues are willing to offer £60m for Alex Sandro - €68m at current exchange rates.

Juve don’t want to sell, and have offered a new deal until 2022 worth €5m per season to try and ward off the siren calls from London.

While La Stampa reports that Alex Sandro hasn’t rejected the offer, he’s increasingly tempted by Chelsea and has told his agents that he wants to leave.

The Bianconeri are therefore considering other options, with Leonardo Spinazzola likely to return from Atalanta and Manchester United’s Matteo Darmian being considered due to his versatility.