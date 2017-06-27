Tavecchio: ‘Agent fees offensive’

By Football Italia staff

FIGC President Carlo Tavecchio describes “certain fees received by agents” as “offensive”.

There has been much controversy surrounding Mino Raiola, after his client Gianluigi Donnarumma rejected a new Milan contract, though he may reconsider.

The agent received €27m from Juventus are part of the deal which took Paul Pogba to Manchester United, as well as €18.6m from United and around €3m from the player.

“The Donarumma story?” Tavecchio considered, speaking to Gazzetta dello Sport.

“We are out of situations we consider unedifying in a country that has dramatic economic problems. Certain figures come across as offensive.

“Which ones? Certain fees received by agents…

“I decided to implement the Agent’s Commission to see something new in that regard. We’re talking about anachronistic situations in a country like ours and we have to think hard about it.

“We have to figure out whether the situation is right or not.”