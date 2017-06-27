NEWS
Tuesday June 27 2017
Karsdorp arrives for Roma
By Football Italia staff

Rick Karsdorp has landed at Fiumicino airport, as the Feyenoord defender arrives for his Roma medicals.

It was revealed last night that a deal had been agreed between the clubs, for a fee which is thought to be €16m plus another €3m in bonuses.

With an agreement in place, all that remained was for Karsdorp to take the necessary medical tests, and his flight landed in Rome at 8.54 this morning.

He will now be put through his paces by the Lupi’s medical staff before putting pen to paper on a five-year contract.

Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies