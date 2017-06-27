Karsdorp arrives for Roma

By Football Italia staff

Rick Karsdorp has landed at Fiumicino airport, as the Feyenoord defender arrives for his Roma medicals.

It was revealed last night that a deal had been agreed between the clubs, for a fee which is thought to be €16m plus another €3m in bonuses.

With an agreement in place, all that remained was for Karsdorp to take the necessary medical tests, and his flight landed in Rome at 8.54 this morning.

He will now be put through his paces by the Lupi’s medical staff before putting pen to paper on a five-year contract.