Lorenzo Pellegrini’s agent is reportedly flying to Poland, as the Sassuolo player is set to return to Roma.
The Giallorossi sold the midfielder in 2015, but they retain a buyback clause of €10m which must be activated before the end of this month.
According to Tuttomercatoweb, Giampiero Pocetta is today heading to Krakow, where Pellegrini is with the Italy Under-21s, to finalise the deal.
The contract will be signed in Poland, and the 21-year-old could also take his medicals away from the Eternal City.