Pellegrini to Roma today?

By Football Italia staff

Lorenzo Pellegrini’s agent is reportedly flying to Poland, as the Sassuolo player is set to return to Roma.

The Giallorossi sold the midfielder in 2015, but they retain a buyback clause of €10m which must be activated before the end of this month.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Giampiero Pocetta is today heading to Krakow, where Pellegrini is with the Italy Under-21s, to finalise the deal.

The contract will be signed in Poland, and the 21-year-old could also take his medicals away from the Eternal City.