Family push Donnarumma to Milan

By Football Italia staff

Gianluigi Donnarumma’s family have reportedly urged him to renew his contract with Milan.

The goalkeeper initially rejected a new deal, but there has been growing speculation that he’ll reconsider.

Agent Mino Raiola has confirmed there will be a meeting with the Rossoneri are some point this week, while Coach Vincenzo Montella said last night the 18-year-old “deserves to be waited for”.

In addition, sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli described himself as “calm and confident” about the chances of Donnarumma singing a new contract.

According to today’s Gazzetta dello Sport, the youngster’s family have advised him to stay with the Diavolo, and his father Alfonso will be in Krakow tonight to see his son play Spain with the Italy Under-21s.

Indeed, Mirabelli's confidence comes from the fact that he spoke to the player last night, with positive signals for a renewal, the newspaper reports.

One stumbling block could, however, be Raiola as the agent does not have a good relationship with Mirabelli.

Donnarumma has made it clear he won’t sack his representative, so it’s likely Raiola will meet with CEO Marco Fassone to avoid tension.