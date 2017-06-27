NEWS
Tuesday June 27 2017
Marcelino: ‘Albiol a top player’
By Football Italia staff

Valencia Coach Marcelino calls Napoli defender Raul Albiol “a top player” and admits interest in Fiorentina’s Milan Badelj.

Albiol signed a new four-year contract in September, but it was reported at the time there would be an €8m buyout clause.

That has led to speculation he could return to Spain this summer, and it appears he has at least one suitor.

“Albiol is a great player with experience,” Marcelino said on Radio Esport.

“Last year he played a lot with a great club like Napoli. We’ll need to consider a lot of factors, above all the financial conditions which the lad would ask for to come here.

“There are many things to consider, but sportingly he’s an interesting profile.

“Badelj? He’s a high-level player who is playing for the [Croatian] national team. However, he has a contract with Fiorentina and I don’t know how much he’d cost.”

