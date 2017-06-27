Eder could return to Sampdoria

By Football Italia staff

Inter forward Eder could return to Sampdoria, as Luis Muriel is set to join Sevilla in the coming days.

It’s expected that Muriel will move to Spain for €22m plus another €6m in bonuses, with the Colombian having already accepted the move.

With Patrik Schick to join Juventus imminently, the Blucerchiati are lacking in attacking options and Il Secolo XIX believes they are keen to bring Eder back.

The Italian international previously spent four seasons with the Blucerchiati, scoring 49 goals in 135 appearances.