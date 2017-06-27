NEWS
Tuesday June 27 2017
Lichtsteiner wants Juventus stay
By Football Italia staff

Stephan Lichtsteiner will reportedly stay with Juventus for one more season, before leaving on a free transfer.

The Swiss international looked set to leave last summer, but eventually signed a one-year contract extension which ties him to the club until 2018.

It was thought the 33-year-old might be moved on this year, but with Dani Alves set to terminate his contract, Tuttosport reports that Lichtsteiner will stay.

The right-back will look to win a seventh Scudetto in a row, before leaving Turin on a free transfer next summer.

