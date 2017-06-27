Inter meet for Caprari, Skriniar

By Football Italia staff

Inter are reportedly meeting Sampdoria to discuss Milan Skriniar and Gianluca Caprari.

The Nerazzurri are keen to sign Slovakian defender Skriniar, and could send Carpari to Marassi as part of the deal.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio’s website, a meeting is currently underway between the two clubs to discuss a deal, and Caprari is happy to make the move to the Blucerchiati.

He would sign on a permanent basis, while Skriniar’s move could be a loan with obligation to buy.

The Beneamata could also send Fabio Eguelfi to Sampdoria on loan with an option to buy.