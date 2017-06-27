Gourvennec: ’Ounas is joining Napoli’

By Football Italia staff

Bordeaux Coach Jocelyn Gourvennec confirms Adam Ounas will leave as “we can’t compete” with Napoli’s offer.

It emerged yesterday that a deal for the winger was very close, with the player himself confirming on Instagram that he’ll join the Partenopei.

“Adam had an up-and-down season but he finished the campaign well,” Gourvennec told Sud Ouest.

“He performed well at the end of the season. Now there’s a nice offer from a club in the Champions League, one we can’t compete with.

“He wanted to respond to that offer and we wish him luck. I’ve told him I’ll be following him.

“Enzo Crivelli? He no longer wanted to play for Girondins. A player who doesn’t want to stay mustn’t stay. It’s that simple.

“Enzo didn’t want to play for us anymore. End of story.

“I don’t want to work with players who ask themselves whether they fancy it or not.”