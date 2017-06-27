Milan closer to Calhanoglu

By Football Italia staff

Milan are reportedly confident they can secure a deal for Bayer Leverkusen’s Hakan Calhanoglu for €20m.

It’s believed the Rossoneri already have a deal with the Turkish set piece specialist, with his agent confirming that there is interest.

Today Gianluca Di Marzio’s website reports that Diavolo sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli is pushing hard to close the deal.

Milan are offering €15m plus bonuses, while the German club had been asking for €30m.

However, Bayer’s position is believed to be softening, and the Rossoneri believe they can get the deal over the line for €20m plus bonuses.