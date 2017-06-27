PSG to make Donnarumma bid?

By Football Italia staff

Reports suggest Paris Saint-Germain will offer €30m for Gianluigi Donnarumma, though he could still renew with Milan.

The 18-year-old rejected a new contract with the Rossoneri, but there have been signals in the last week that he’s ready to change his mind.

The goalkeeper is out of contract next summer, and if he doesn’t renew then the Diavolo could be forced to sell him.

Now Premium Sport and Le Parisien are reporting that PSG are ready to offer €30m for his services, making the matter of his renewal more urgent.

Diavolo sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli is confident a deal can be reached, but he has a frosty relationship with Donnarumma’s agent, Mino Raiola.