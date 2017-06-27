Milan to face Lugano

By Football Italia staff

Milan will face Lugano in a friendly on July 11, the first match for their new signings.

The Rossoneri have already completed deals for Franck Kessié, Mateo Musacchio, Ricardo Rodriguez and André Silva, and they’re working to sign Lucas Biglia and Nikola Kalinic.

Pre-season training resumes next week, with athletic tests at Milanello on Monday and Tuesday.

The real pre-season work then starts on July 5, with the first friendly scheduled against Lugano at Stadio Cornaredo six days later.

A few days after that, Vincenzo Montella’s men will head out to China for their pre-season tour, facing Borussia Dortmund in Guangzhou on July 18 and Bayern Munich in Shenzhen four days later.

After those matches, the preparations will begin for the preliminary round of the Europa League.