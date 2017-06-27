Ferrero: ‘Skriniar will sign for Inter’

By Football Italia staff

Sampdoria President Massimo Ferrero confirms Milan Skriniar to Inter is “done”, and Luis Muriel “will go where his heart takes him”.

The Blucerchiati are meeting with the Nerazzurri today to discuss the Slovakian centre-back, with Gianluca Caprari likely to move in the other direction.

Samp have already lost Patrik Schick to Juventus - though it’s not official yet - and Muriel is expected to join Sevilla in the next two days.

“It’s done for Skriniar to Inter,” Ferrero admitted, speaking on Radio Crc.

"Meanwhile, we've taken Caprari.

“Muriel? There’s nothing with Lazio. Sevilla? He’ll go where his heart takes him. I haven’t asked for Duvan Zapata [of Napoli].

“The Scudetto? I’m cheering for Napoli, they have to do it.”