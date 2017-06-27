Fiorentina valued at €300m

By Football Italia staff

Diego Della Valle is reportedly asking for €300m to sell Fiorentina, following yesterday’s announcement.

In a statement yesterday, the Viola ownership confirmed that they would listen to “concrete offers” for the club amid dissatisfaction from the fans.

Between them, Diego and Andrea Della Valle own 98 per cent of shares in the club, having taken over following bankruptcy in 2002.

According to today’s Gazzetta dello Sport, the family is asking around €300m to sell Fiorentina, as that’s around the amount they’ve invested in the club over the past 15 years.