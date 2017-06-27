NEWS
Tuesday June 27 2017
Fiorentina valued at €300m
By Football Italia staff

Diego Della Valle is reportedly asking for €300m to sell Fiorentina, following yesterday’s announcement.

In a statement yesterday, the Viola ownership confirmed that they would listen to “concrete offers” for the club amid dissatisfaction from the fans.

Between them, Diego and Andrea Della Valle own 98 per cent of shares in the club, having taken over following bankruptcy in 2002.

According to today’s Gazzetta dello Sport, the family is asking around €300m to sell Fiorentina, as that’s around the amount they’ve invested in the club over the past 15 years.

Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies